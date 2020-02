BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham Police are on the scene of a standoff involving a wanted man in Gate City.

According to Birmingham Sgt. Johnny Williams, the man is wanted for outstanding warrants. We are told the man is inside his house and he will not come out as police are attempting to arrest him.

This incident is taking place in the Gate City area in the Marks Village Public Housing.

We are working to get more details.