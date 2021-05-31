BPD reports no homicides over holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reported no homicides during Memorial Day weekend.

Sgt. Rod Mauldin says it’s been a great weekend with minimal incidents. Several city leaders have come up with several campaigns in order to curb the violence. Residents in Birmingham say they are happy to hear this news and hope the trend continues.

“The community as a whole has gotten fed up with the amount of violence that we’ve had,” City Councilman Hunter Williams said.

“That’s a good thing. I’m glad to hear that,” resident Justin Fillmore said.

Fillmore has lived in Birmingham his whole life. He says while the city has had some violent crime issues in the past, he believes the city is still safe and a great place to be.

“It’s not bad here. I’ve never felt like not safe,” Fillmore said.

“We should be able to safely raise a family in our community. We should safely be able to be in public and enjoy public spaces in our community,” Williams said.

Councilman Williams is the Chair of the Public Safety Committee. He says violent crimes, excluding homicides, have gone down in Birmingham in recent years, but the problem with violent crimes goes beyond the city limits.

“All over the United States, in all 50 states, in every metropolitan area that has over 100,000 people. we have seen an uptick in violent crime,” Williams said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin was a special guest DJ during Memorial Day Weekend on V94.4. Woodfin played music promoting a violence-free Birmingham throughout the weekend.

“And really just talk about us being violent free,” Chris Coleman with V94.9 said.

While the news of a violent-free weekend is welcomed, city leaders hope this trend continues.

“However, are we at an acceptable level? The answer is no. Not in my mind,” Williams said.

Because everyone wants a violent free Birmingham.

“I think Birmingham is coming up,” Fillmore said.

Williams addressed the no snitch culture with CBS 42. He says if people see something, they should always speak out. If a person wants to remain anonymous and report a crime, call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.