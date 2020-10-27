BPD reclassifies August justifiable death as a homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has reclassified a justifiable homicide in August as a murder.

32-year-old Mario Joe Kindred was killed on Aug. 17 on Gamma Street. The case was initially ruled as a homicide before being classified as justifiable after assessment from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 19.

BPD resubmitted the case on Oct. 22 and after “additional developments” were observed, the case was ruled once again as a homicide.

The suspect involved in the case is still at large at this time. BPD has not released their identity at this time for operational purposes.

LATEST POSTS