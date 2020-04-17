BPD officers surprised 2nd grader with a Zoom call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police officers at their headquarters made a surprise video phone call to a 2nd-grade boy who attends Restoration Academy.

Yesterday, the school tagged BPD in an Instagram post to let us know that the boy, Cortez, wrote a very sweet letter to police officers thanking them for their service.

The letter reads: “Dear Police, Thank you for everything you’ve done for this world. Y’all are doing great taking criminals to jail so no bad things will happen. Covid-19, I don’t like it. Wash your hands for 30 seconds to make sure your hands are clean. Be safe and go home to your families after work. The world needs you but your family need you all more. Sincerely, Cortez.”

The school reached out to us to let us know about Cortez and coordinated with his mother to plan a Zoom call to thank him for his letter.

Officer Arthur Williams says, “It’s very heartwarming to hear that coming from a child to recognize what we are doing out here. It’s not an easy job whatsoever but someone has to do it we were chosen but being recognized by an eight year old child it is very touching.”

