BPD, Mayor Woodfin looking for those responsible for death of 2-year-old Major Turner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is intensifying their investigation into the death of 2-year-old Major Turner, who was shot and killed Thursday night off John Bryan Road.

Turner’s mother, who has not been identified, sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting. She was treated and released from a local hospital on Friday.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says they believe there is video evidence in the case, which is why they are asking for community help.

“Let’s get justice to this young baby. Who’s done nothing to no one,” Smith said.

Chief Smith addressed the recent shootings and gun violence in the city of Birmingham.

“I mean, let’s look at it. Last year, we took over 2,500 guns off the streets, and we are still having shootings,” Smith said.

City leaders, like Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, addressed the tragedy Friday afternoon.

“I can tell you through their tears, through their pain and listening to them, this family is grieving,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin says the city is making it a top priority to find the people responsible.

“Shame on you. The person or people who did this are cowards. They’re punks. This is not a way to solve issues. And when an innocent child is killed, do the right thing,” Woodfin said.

Chief Smith says in order to stop violence like this, the community needs to come together to make a change.

“We can’t just wait until something extreme happens of the tragic loss of a young child before we decide to take action,” Smith said.

Police are urging anyone with information to call BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.