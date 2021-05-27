BPD asking public for help in Dollar General robbery case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham detectives are asking for help from the public in identifying a person of interest related to a May 20 robbery.

The robbery occurred around 9:40 p.m. at the Family Dollar located in the 3100 block of Alameda Avenue. Security video shows two unknown black males dressed in black wearing ski masks. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and they took an unknown amount of currency and fled.

If you have information on the identity of the suspect pictured below police are asking that you contact the police at 205-254-1753 or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 if you wish to remain anonymous.