Boys and Girls Club of Central Alabama to offer full-day program when school starts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — To accommodate families not sending their children back to school yet but still need to work, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Alabama plans to extend their hours.

As opposed to their traditional after school care option, clubs throughout central Alabama will extend their hours of operation to 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“This is an option for [working families’] children to be able to come into our environment, to be able to participate in virtually learning at that time,” said Leisa Smith, president and CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of Central Alabama. “They’ll be assisted by our staff members to make sure their getting the personal assistance to assure their academic achievement as they go along through their school day.”

Smith said students will also have extra help when they need it.

The extended hours will be applicable at their clubs throughout Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair and Walker counties.

