WEST BLOCTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A young boy who was stranded on the other side of the Cahaba River was rescued Friday.

According to West Blocton Fire and Rescue, the young boy and his friends decided to take a swim, which resulted in one of the boys being carried down stream. The boy was able to get himself out of the water, but on the other side.

Lt. Koleton Shine and Johnathan Lawley were able to get the boy away from the water and out of the woods within minutes.