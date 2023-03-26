Wild Animal Safari has confirmed both tigers have been recaptured and are now safe after they escaped following a tornado Sunday morning. Wild Animal Safari posted the statement below on their Facebook page.

“THE TIGERS ARE SAFE! Like much of Southwest Georgia, Pine Mountain Safari sustained extensive tornado damage this morning. Fortunately, none of our animals and employees were hurt. However, several animal enclosures were breeched, and two tigers briefly escaped. Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure. We appreciate your concern and support during this difficult time. Pine Mountain Safari is committed to the safety of our employees, our animals, our customers, and our community. We will continue to update this page with other relevant storm-related information, as warranted. ” – Wild Animal Safari Facebook page

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is receiving report of a missing tiger.

The tiger from Pine Mountain Animal Safari is reportedly unaccounted for following a confirmed tornado Sunday morning.

Authorities are asking for residents to stay indoors as they search for the tiger and assess tornado damage.

Wild Animal Safari posted the following on their Facebook page Sunday morning. “We were impacted by the tornado last light. We have sustained damage at the park and will not be open today. We are working diligently to keep our team and animals safe and will update with more news as it is available.”

