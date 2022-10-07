MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bond for a man accused of pouring boiling water down the throat of his then-infant and shooting at the mother of another of his children was revoked on Thursday, according to court documents.

Eugene Sneed was set to go on trial on Oct. 24 on charges for allegedly shooting at the mother of his then-1-year-old-child and that child. On Oct. 2, Sneed was also charged with aggravated child abuse of a child under 6, for the alleged abuse of another of his children.

Sneed is accused of pouring boiling water down the throat of another child, who is now 1-year-old, injuring the child’s throat and lungs and burning the child’s face.

Documents show a warrant was signed for Sneed’s arrest. Sneed then turned himself in to Mobile Metro Jail and was booked on aggravated child abuse and domestic violence.