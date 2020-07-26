Bond hearing set for teen charged in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

ATLANTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in the Atlanta shooting death of eight-year-old Secoriea Turner is scheduled for a bond hearing on Tuesday.
The suspect, 19-year-old Julian Conley is charged with felony murder.
Atlanta Police say he and another person shot Turner when she was in the car with her mother on July 4.
Conley’s attorney says his client was there, but not involved with the shooting.
The incident occurred near the Wendy’s where police killed Rayshard Brooks weeks earlier as he ran away from the officers.
LATEST POSTS
- Some US police resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates
- Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104
- ‘This bear seemed a bit different’ — Gatlinburg man recounts close encounter with large bear
- 100 Days: 8 in 10 Americans feel country heading in wrong direction, poll shows
- Two men arrested for human trafficking, several women rescued