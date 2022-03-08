ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Water Board has rescinded the boil water notice issued earlier this week.
The water board released a statement Wednesday stating bacteriologic tests of the water showed no “coliform bacteria” and was safe to drink.
The following areas were impacted by the boil water notice:
- Areas along County Road 17 from County Road 26 south to County Road 22
- Areas west of State Road 119 south of County Road 12 to County Road 22
- Areas north of County Road 26 to County Road 44 between County Road 17 and State Road 119
- Areas south of County Road 26 to County Road 12 between County Road 17 and State Road 119.