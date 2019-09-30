Boil water advisory for parts of Walker due to possible contamination

The City of Walker Water Supply issued a precautionary boil water advisory.

The advisory is affecting the area from Hwy 190 at Fletcher Lane to Corbin Ave at Hwy 190. Including adjacent streets including Glasscock Street, Buff Street, Joe Stafford Street, College Dr to Burgess, Melanie Street, Coco Lane, Tulip Street, Clint Street, Aster Street and Fern Street.

City leaders said at present, the water in the distribution system (maybe) subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause a of number diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress.

Customers in the affected area are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or culinary purposes by boiling water for one (1) minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another, or

Water samples will be collected, and tested by Louisiana Office of Public Health Laboratory once repairs have been completed.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Louisiana Department of Health and the City of Walker Water Department. Water supply personnel are working diligently to restore the system to normal operation as quickly as possible.