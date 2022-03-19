JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide victim found in Lipscomb over the weekend was identified Tuesday morning by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a field near 3rd Place South in Lipscomb around 1:45 p.m. to the report of a body found in the area.

Deputies said the body is “that of a male who appears to have been shot multiple times.”

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 56-year-old Christopher Duane Watkins.

Watkins’ death is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.