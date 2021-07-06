Body of 6-year-old found on Panama City Beach

Enrique Cortez, 6, is missing and was last seen on Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a 6-year-old who went missing on Panama City Beach Monday was recovered Tuesday afternoon.

The scene on Panama City Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Enrique Cortez-Dubon was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday near the beach at Shores of Panama, 9900 S. Thomas Drive, where he was staying with his family.

The family, from the Atlanta area and here for a one-week vacation, realized Enrique was missing and called Panama City Beach Police around noon. A massive search ensued and continued into the night with enhanced efforts along the beach Tuesday morning.

The family arrived at the beach Saturday.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.