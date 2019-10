ZION CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of an adult male was found in the Zion City area Thursday afternoon.

The Birmingham Police Department says they are investigating the incident as a homicide at this time.



WATCH: BODY FOUND IN ZION CITY

The body was found lying in the street at 93rd Street and 7 Court around 2:30 p.m. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

