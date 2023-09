ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a death after a body was found in a car in a Walmart parking lot.

The body was found early Monday afternoon at a Walmart in Enterprise.

Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund said the investigation is in its early stages, but the death does not appear to involve foul play.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

