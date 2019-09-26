Body discovered near UA identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near the University of Alabama’s campus Sept. 11 after being discovered by utility workers.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit had turned the body over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. As of now, authorities say there is no evidence to believe this was anything other than an accident.

The victim was able to be identified as Patrick Tucker, 42, who was reported missing at the end of August by his wife.

Authorities say there is no risk or threat to the University of Alabama campus or the surrounding community.

No other information has been released at this time.

