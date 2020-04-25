Bobby Labonte talks iRacing and virtual NASCAR competitions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The NASCAR season may be on hold, but it’s not stopping drivers from competing virtually. CBS 42’s Jack Royer spoke with NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Labonte about iRacing.

“The iRacing platform is amazing,” Labonte said. “A lot of younger guys nowadays are really using is as far as a tool for them to not just have fun, but to really hone their skills.”

The NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is in full swing. William Bryon won last week’s virtual race at Richmond Raceway. Competitors will virtually race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, April 26.

