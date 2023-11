BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz woman was killed in a wreck on Hwy 75 Monday evening, according to ALEA.

Troopers responded to an accident on Hwy 75, just north of Snead in Blount County, around 5:12 Monday evening.

Amber L. Huffman, 30, of Boaz, was killed when she was hit by another vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.