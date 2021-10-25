Bluestone Coal pauses operations in Birmingham amidst court battle over air regulation violations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bluestone Coal announced it is temporarily idling operations at the Bluestone Coke plant to renovate its facility.

The company admits the upgrades are needed to maintain safety. According to a news release, the company plans to continue operations in April 2022.

This comes after the Jefferson County Department of Health filed court documents in August attempting to deny Bluestone Coke an operating permit, citing several violations at the plant.

According to court documents, a hearing officer granted Bluestone’s motion to stay, allowing the company to continue operating.

The City of Birmingham joined the legal battle earlier this month. Mayor Randall Woodfin said they would work to keep the company held accountable.

Up until now, Bluestone had remained quiet on the issue, not answering CBS 42’s repeated requests for an interview.

You can read the full statement they wrote on Sunday below: