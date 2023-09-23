BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer among men in America. One in eight men will be diagnosed in their lifetime, that’s according to the Mike Slive Foundation.

“September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, so this is the time when we really want to educate men about their risks, prostate cancer,” said Anna Slive Harwood, daughter of Mike Slive. “Make sure they know if they’re over 40, they should be having that initial conversation with their doctor,” said Harwood.

Harwood’s father, former SEC Commissioner Mike Slive died at 77-years-old following his battle with prostate cancer.

Months before his passing they created the Mike Slive Foundation. For six years they host an annual ball to raise awareness.

“If he were here tonight, he would say that he started this organization so that no man ever had to go through all that he went through with his prostate cancer,” said Harwood.

Friday night’s ball was much more than the blue shoes, live music and a silent auction.

It was a night of remembrance and a tribute to those affected in any way by the disease. Hitting home for ESPN sports anchor, Michael Eaves.

“I think cancer touches more lives than anything. My father was a three time cancer survivor before he passed away and prostate cancer was the second cancer diagnosis for my dad.” said Eaves.

The money raised at the blue shoe ball will continue to fund research for prostate cancer.

So far, the foundation has raised nearly $4 million and funded over 27 projects through their grant program.