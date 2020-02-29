Blue Cross and Blue Shield giving $10K to 25 schools as part of Be Healthy School Grant program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In an effort to curb childhood obesity, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is continuing its Be Healthy School Grant Program in the 2020-2021 school year.

Blue Cross will make available $250,000 and award grants up to $10,000 to 25 schools across the state that enroll students in grades K through six. Since 2012, Blue Cross has awarded more than $1.8 million in 200 Be Healthy School Grants statewide impacting over 96,000 students.

The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs that emphasize increased exercise, nutrition education and parental involvement during the school year.

Submission began on January 6. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 27 – roughly one month away. Apply here and lete Blue Cross and Blue Shield know why your school deserves a grant from the Be Healthy Schools program.