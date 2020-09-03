Blue Bell reveals new ice cream flavor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blue Bell now has a new flavor of ice cream that will be in stores this week.

Fudge Brownie Decadence is a mix of chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks

and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.

“The name sounds as delicious as the flavor tastes,” Sara Schramm, marketing brand

manager for Blue Bell, said in a statement. “Fudge Brownie Decadence is a French ice cream, which gives it a silky texture. Add in brownies, a whipped topping and chocolate flakes, and you will know why we put decadence in the name. And, if you love chocolate this is the perfect flavor to indulge your cravings.”

Fudge Brownie Decadence is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

This month, also look for the return of the fan favorite Ice Cream Cone, tasty vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts, all surrounded by a rich chocolate sundae sauce swirl. This will be available in the half gallon size, but only for a limited time.

“We are excited to add Fudge Brownie Decadence to our lineup, and also bring back Ice Cream

Cone,” Schramm added. “We have seen several products sold out recently due to an unexpected

increase in demand. But, rest assured, we will have more of your favorite flavors on the way to stores very soon.”

