Blount County Sheriff’s Office has service with BWWB canceled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Work is underway by the Blount Count Sheriff Mark Moon to restore a contract of service with the Birmingham Water Works Board.

Sheriff Moon says the cancellation of the service contract, stems from a racial slur used in a video by a county official in 2019 sent to county officials last month.

Sheriff Moon says the cancellation of the contract will cost his deputies about $17,000 a year. He says he was vocal from the beginning speaking out against the video sent to him and his fellow county leaders, but he knows many others were not.

He is concerned with the loss of income for his deputies with the cancellation of the contract they may begin to look for another job to supplement that salary.

“It’ll be almost impossible for us to recruit somebody to fill that spot we’ve used the Inland Dam paycheck as a way to recruiting people to come work for us,” Sheriff Moon said.

Sheriff Moon says he does plan to speak out at the next Birmingham Water Works Meeting in October in his continuous efforts to get the contract restored.

