Riddled with recent crime Blount county holds prayer vigil

UPDATE: Summoned by urgent messages and propelled by horror, hundreds gathered at a prayer vigil Wednesday night throughout Blount county. This comes following a letter he got from the Freedom From Religion Foundation demanding it be cancelled.

During the vigil several pastors and church goers led prayer and shared messages to unite. Several residents in Blount county reacted to the vigil with hope. This comes after a past of crime that has riddled the county.

Moon says he plans to hold more vigils in the future.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala., (WIAT) — A recent wave of crimes, including violent crimes, has placed law enforcement in Blount County in somewhat unfamiliar territory. The county has seen a surge in crime in recent weeks, prompting Sheriff Mark Moon to address the issue by holding a prayer vigil October 2nd.

In a facebook post, he writes, “

The Prayer Vigil has been set for Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm. at Cleveland High School at the High School Gym. Please Spread the word! Share share share and plan to attend. This is not a denomination thing, this is not about a specific case, it is about community unity and prayer. I want more than anything to lift up Blount County and to bring everyone together. Due to the stressful times and most recent events it is evident that evil is running rampant among us. I am a firm believer in the power of prayer and the power of God. My desire is to call upon the Lord and seek his guidance and for the Holy Spirit to mover across our land. Matthew 21:22 “And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive, if you have faith.” 2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”