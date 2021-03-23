Blount County police taking action against new drug ‘Phrenze Red’

SNEAD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Snead Police Department in Blount County is warning the public against a new drug called “Phrenze Red” that is making its way across the community.

With the opioid-like tianeptine now banned across Alabama, some believe the new antidepressant may be serving as a substitute for the outlawed drug.

Police have asked gas station managers not to sell the drug due to its harmful effects.

Last weekend, four people in Blount County overdosed from Phrenze Red. Now, law enforcement are now working to educate the public on its effects, which can include people feeling combative, unaware of their surroundings, and then become unresponsive. Emergency officials say the unknown dangers of the drug are concerning.

“This substance right here, Narcan won’t touch it. Poison control has no information on it and so we really can’t rely on them. All we can do is treat the patient and make sure they have an open airway breathing and make sure they have a heartbeat until they can be transported to a facility,” Fire Chief Lee Netherton said.

Unlike tianeptine, Phrenze Red has not yet been classified as a Schedule II narcotic in Alabama. However, law enforcement in Snead say they and several other agencies will be pushing for that change.