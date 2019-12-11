Blount County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex offenses

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hayden man who had pleaded guilty to numerous sex crimes against a family member over the course of a decade, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Herbert Writesman, 72, of Hayden was sentenced Wednesday morning on four counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of second-degree sodomy, two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and 16 counts of enticing a child to enter any place for immoral purposes.

On Sept. 11, Writesman pleaded guilty to the charges and entered a blind plea, meaning his sentence would be determined by a judge. The plea came just as he was about to go to trial on the charges.

Specifically, Writesman was sentenced to 30 years on each of the eight rape and sodomy charges, 20 years for each of second-degree sodomy and sexual abuse charges, 10 years for each sexual abuse charge each of the 16 enticing charges and one year to each of the two Class A misdemeanors. The sentences were ordered to run at the same time as one another. In addition, Writesman must now pay $13,100 in court costs and $100 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fee.

Writesman was first arrested in 2016 and has been in the Blount County Jail ever since awaiting trial. According to court documents, the sexual abuse began in 2006 when the victim was just 6 years old and continued 16 times for 10 years.

“Sadly, this goes on in our community. But, with every breath that I am given, I will fight and stand up for victims of child sex crimes,” Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey wrote in a statement. “There is absolutely no excuse for harming a child. None. And, those that do should pay dearly for their crimes.”

