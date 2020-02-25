Bloomberg’s influence stretches far and wide

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves after speaking at a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Mike Bloomberg’s spending on charity and politics has skyrocketed in recent years, which has made him one of the most important philanthropists and political donors in the country.

Those investments have given Bloomberg a foundation of connections and goodwill that is helping the former New York mayor’s presidential campaign.

Bloomberg’s largesse has created a sprawling network of powerful people and groups who have used his money to win elections, run advocacy campaigns and pay for innovative municipal and educational programs.

Now some of those beneficiaries, including mayors and members of Congress, are endorsing his campaign.