Blood drive for Neuroblastoma Awareness in memory of 10-year-old

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The the American Red cross is asking donors to give blood at a special blood drive for Neuroblastoma awareness. The blood drive is also in memory of Jaden Elijah Smith.

He was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma at the age of 10. The disease forms solid tumors in the adrenal glands, abdomen, neck, chest, or pelvis.

The sixth grader passed away four months after his diagnosis. The blood drive will be July 7th from noon until 7 p.m.

It will be at the City of Northport Civic center. That’s located on Mcfarland Boulevard in Northport.

