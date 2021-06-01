Blood donations needed in Central Alabama as cancer patients resume care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As normalcy returns, hospitals are now able to allocate resources to patients with non-COVID-19 related illnesses, but one such resource is in dangerously short supply: blood.

The Red Cross currently has an emergency need in the Alabama area for blood, specifically platelets, to ensure the needs of critical patients are met.

Platelets, the clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment, are always in great demand, but the time-sensitive transfusion process can increase the complexity of the process and create a more immediate need. Platelets must be transfused within five days of donation.

“Many cancer patients, especially those going through chemotherapy, will have a need for blood products during treatment,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross, in a press release. “When someone donates blood or platelets, they may not only help prevent life-threatening bleeding that can cause stroke or relieve some symptoms, like shortness of breath and headaches, but also give patients and their families the time and hope they need to fight back.”

In thanks for helping meet patient needs, those who donate through June 13 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

