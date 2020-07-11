Blazing house fire in Brighton destroys home

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Here is a photo of a house on fire in Brighton off of Exit 113 behind a McDonald’s.

The Brighton Mayor is on the scene with police and says the fire happened across the street from the Brighton Police Department. The fire occurred at the 3700 Block of Main Street in Brighton.

There is someone living in the residence but they were not home at the time of the fire.

Unfortunately, nothing was left after the fire destroyed the home.

