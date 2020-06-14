Black Lives Matter protest in the form of art

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Saturday, locals expressed their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter Movement in the form of a protest of art.

Dozens of people came out with spray paint bottles and paint brushed held to a canvas to showcase injustices many are facing in African American communities.

“I feel like this is more emotionally conducive because art is very good for the soul. I feel like protests have that part, but overall it combines everyone in a more peaceful manner,” said Tamia Dunlap, a Birmingham Resident.

Amy Campbell traveled from Montgomery to show her support for the cause.

Campbell says she relishes in telling the untold stories of so many African American artists.

“I do try to focus more on the positive than the negative that’s why I’m painting black artists because I think they are incredible and they don’t necessarily get the attention they deserve,” said Amy Campbell, a Montgomery Artist.

Musician and protest organizer Joshua Johnson said while working on an album he was inspired to hold the “Black Lives Protest of Art” program.

Johnson shared that not only were artists’ stories told, but several others performed spoken word, songs, and shared personal experiences of how they have been racially profiled.

“I feel like some people have a way of expressing themselves louder than words so this is why I wanted to come out here and give everybody a shot. I hope you can take away a positive way instead of violence. I hope this spreads around a lot of cities like Atlanta, Florida, California, any major city that’s doing music or artistic creativity anything,” said Joshua Johnson, a BLM Protest organizer.

Johnson adds he hopes to expand his efforts, so more protests of art can be held locally as well.

LATEST POSTS