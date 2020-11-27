Black Friday draws crowds at Outlet Shops of Grand River despite pandemic

LEEDS, Ala.(WIAT) — Black Friday nationwide looked very different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The day is typically known for its great sales often draws millions to participate in the big shopping day. But for many places including the Outlets of the Grand River they saw very different traffic trends this year.

Due to the pandemic, most of the stores chose to operate at half capacity to help keep everyone safe. Customers say many of them were drawn to the outlets, due to the outdoor space giving them a chance to social distance from others. Both businesses and consumers say Black Friday was unforgettable.

“This year it’s kind of different because you have to wait in line before you can go in, but they have a lot of sales,” Shundray Young said.

“This year has been a lot slower, you have a lot more procedures we are doing this year than last year. A lot more cleaning procedures throughout the store,” Adam Parker said.

Many stores at the outlet mall say they are hoping this holiday season gives them a big boost in sales to close out the year.