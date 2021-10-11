BJCC officials in discussions to host all United States Football League games in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Discussions are underway regarding the United States Football League (USFL) playing all their games in Birmingham when the league relaunches in 2022.

Tad Snider, Executive Director of the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority, said the BJCC Board of Directors met today to discuss the use of Protective Stadium for USFL games.

Developing news: The USFL is strongly considering Birmingham as its home for ALL games this spring. April 15-July 3. 12 total weeks. 47,000 hotel rooms. All eight teams/personnel would be housed in town. — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) October 11, 2021

“There’s a good opportunity here, and we are going to keep looking at it and how it benefits the city. That’s what we’re going to be doing over the next few days,” said Snider.

The spring football league’s schedule, which is still being finalized, is expected to run for 12-13 weeks from April 15 through July 3.

Discussions are expected to continue over coming days, and there is no timeline on when a final decision is expected to be made.

The USFL originally ran from 1983-1985 before folding in 1986.