Birmingham’s Heavenly Donuts ranked top ten best donut in the U.S. by Travel Magazine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Birmingham donut shop is taking the classic glazed treat to the next level and getting national attention for it: Travel Magazine ranked Birmingham’s Heavenly Donut Company number eight in the country.

Brock and Kimberly Beiersdoerfer, owners of Heavenly Donut Co., learned the donut-making process from a donut shop owner in Tennessee. They continued down to Birmingham where they opened up their own shop that offers your traditional chocolate and sprinkles along with more inventive creations.

“Our in-house maple icing – it’s fantastic.,”manger Peter Kirkland said. “We have Oreo donuts, M&M, sour cream old-fashioned. A little bit of everything”

“They make it just right, put the toppings on and out,” he continued. “They’re fresh and made with love.”

Their many varieties of donuts are all hand decorated, and the shop continues to impress patrons with new ideas and flavors.

“One of our managers will dream up stuff,” he said. “Some (of the donuts) come from that – dreaming. She’ll go, ‘hey, I wonder if this flavor goes with this flavor. Can we make French toast, something that people love – can we put that on a donut?”

Food Network’s Alton Brown has visited Heavenly Donut Co. before and has marked it on his list as one of his favorite donut shops in the country.

According to the magazine- as well as CBS 42’s own Digital Report Landon Wexler, you’ll want to give this top ten-ranked donut shop a try. They’re open early and late night with a 24 hour drive-thru. You can find Travel Magazine’s full list of top donut shops here.

