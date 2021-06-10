Birmingham’s co-ed adult kickball league kicks off Thursday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Did you know you could play kickball in the Magic City? The Birmingham Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an adult co-ed kickball league that will not only play weekly, but have opportunities for socializing, eating and drinking with food trucks, local vendors and a cash bar.

The first games of the six-week season are scheduled for Thursday night – but with stormy weather approaching, there may be a change of plans… or not…

“With a little rain, it’s not going to hurt anyone,” Joel Simmons, Director of Fountain Heights Recreation Center said jokingly in an interview with CBS 42. “Especially if you’re running around on these bases, it’ll serve as a cool mechanism. But if it’s a heavy rain, we may do a delay”

The Legion Field is turf, so mud isn’t a concern. But if there’s continuous, heavy rain, Simmons said they will postpone, announcing on Facebook whether they will continue with the game.

CBS 42’s Digital Reporter Landon Wexler tested out the field today.

CBS 42 Digital Reporter Landon Wexler takes a swing…or a kick?

The league has 22 teams and is at maximum capacity for the season. Simmons said they hope to continue the league after this season.