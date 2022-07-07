BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The countdown to the opening ceremony continues, and there are plenty of activities happening downtown during the wait.

City Walk Skatepark is a bustling place right now. Local vendors have booths set up all over the park, ready for guests to learn more about several opportunities Alabama has to offer.

During breaks between World Games events, guests can explore both vendor booths and food trucks. This allows local businesses to share a taste of Birmingham with visitors from all around the world.

The Alabama Learning Exchange (ALEX) is one organization that’s a part of the event. ALEX uses an interactive experience with innovative technology to teach guests about Alabama education, work, and lifestyles.

ALEX team organizer Carolyn Williams says whether you’re an Alabama native or a visitor from around the world, this gathering is a way for you to learn a lot about Alabama in a short amount of time.

“It’s wonderful for us to be able to have that experience with people where they learn about, you know, not just what Alabama has looked like, but what the future of Alabama will look like,” said Williams.

Regions Bank is a foundation partner with the world games. The Regions booth at the City Walk will provide daily opportunities for guests to fill in an interactive piece of art.

Vice President of Experiential Marketing Mark Senter says the graphic will come to life as the games continue, eventually creating a World Games mural that represents diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We’re trying to be really strong community partners,” said Senter. “[Birmingham] is where the bank is based out of. So [we’re] really just being a part of the city and trying to help contribute and give back.”

Multiple vendors will be set up at City Walk Skatepark for the entirety of the world games, and all guests are welcome.