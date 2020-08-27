Birmingham Zoo re-opening Lorikeet feeding aviary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo announced it will be opening the My Eye Dr. Lorikeet Aviary Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Birmingham Zoo said the aviary will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Guests and members will need to pre-purchase timed tickets online the day before their visit. Lorikeet feedings are $3 plus tax and will be available on weekends only, Saturday and Sunday during the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The aviary will be operating at limited capacity to ensure participants are at safe distance from one another, and the maximum number per party is ten people. All visitors are required to wear face coverings inside the aviary and to participate in feedings.

Visitors are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online at the Birmingham Zoo website to help minimize physical contact with Zoo staff. Tickets for the Red Diamond Express train and Protective Life carousel are also on sale on the zoo’s website.

