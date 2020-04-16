Birmingham Zoo asking for donations amid coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo is looking for donations to continue operations during the coronavirus outbreak.

It takes approximately $30,000 per day to run the zoo.

In a statement provided by the Birmingham Zoo “Our greatest priority at the Birmingham Zoo, is to continue providing exceptional and vital care to our animals 24 hours a day, seven days a week, no matter the circumstance. Our dedicated team of Animal Care Professionals, veterinary and animal nutrition staff remain on-site to take care of our over 700 animals, seven days a week. Zoo operations staff and other selected employees continue working at the Zoo to perform key roles critical to our infrastructure. The Birmingham Zoo did have to hold off on hiring seasonal workers for the spring and summer months and had to layoff part-time staff since the closure.”

This comes after the Zoo closed down because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the closure, the zoo has opened up an emergency animal fund to help with animal care.

To donate to the Birmingham Zoo, click here.

LATEST POSTS