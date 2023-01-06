BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A flashy, fun and educational event is lighting up the Birmingham Zoo.

The Birmingham Zoo is hosting Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration. Visitors will be able to learn different facts about animals from larger-than-life lanterns illuminating the zoo until Jan. 16.

Birmingham Zoo CEO and President Chris Pfefferkorn says the event is a great way to experience the zoo in a whole new light at night.

“It’s a fantastic event that brings a variety of lanterns that are placed around the zoo to showcase plants and animals seen from around the world,” Pfefferkorn said.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Birmingham Zoo’s official website.