Birmingham woman charged with killing man, setting apartment on fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to the murder of a man found shot to death in an apartment fire last week.

Iesa Collins is accused of killing 39-year-old Terrance Jerome Hardy in the 100 block of Woodstation Place Thursday night and then setting his apartment on fire.

Authorities were called to the scene of the apartment fire and put out the flames. They then discovered Hardy inside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Collins has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse. She is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $175,000 bond.