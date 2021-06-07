Birmingham will soon be ‘all the rage’ with its very first Rage Room

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Remember when your mom used to tell you to chill out, don’t break things? Now, we can go break everything in sight with the Magic City’s very first Rage Room.

Birmingham Rag Room Co-founders David Sanders (left) and Alex Miller (right). Photo courtesy: Alex Miller

“A rage room is somewhere you can come and you can just get things and just break them. You just smash them. Everything, as a kid, you were told not to break. This is where that totally flips on its back and you’re encouraged to do that,” founder Alex Miller said.

Miller and his founding partner David Sanders were both born and raised in Birmingham and saw an increasing need they could fill.

“Nothing like a rage room at all – you’d probably have to drive two-plus hours in any direction minimum to get anything close to this,” he said.

CBS 42 Digital Reporter Landon Wexler takes a swing at the Rage Room.

Starting at the end of June, Birmingham will have new opportunities for those feeling steamed.

“You always think ‘I wish I could smash that with a bat,” Miller said. “Well, this is where you can take that ‘what if’ and do it.”