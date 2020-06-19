Birmingham to rename 16th Street to Black Lives Matter Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council will meet next Tuesday to consider renaming a portion of Sixteenth Street North to Black Lives Matter Boulevard.

The resolution is seeking to rename Sixteenth Street North from First Avenue North to Sixth Avenue North as a way to honor the BLM movement and join that with Birmingham’s history of civil rights activism. The street was the epicenter of the Civil Rights Movement and the site of one of the most egregious racially-motivated hate crimes in history – the church bombing that killed four little girls and sent shockwaves around the world.

“We want to show the world that Birmingham has been and will remain a beacon of hope in the ongoing fight for justice and equality in this country,” President Parker said. “We have a huge community of activists here and we want to marry our past with the present movement by renaming a portion of this hallowed street.”

This week, volunteers came together to inscribe “Black Lives Matter” on First Avenue South, next to Railroad Park.

