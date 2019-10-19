Birmingham to launch 2020 Promise Apprenticeship Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is partnering with local talent to offer Birmingham County School students a chance to be apart of the 2020 Promise Apprenticeship Program.

“The Birmingham Promise Apprenticeship Program aims to help students develop high-demand skills through paid work experience in four industries: finance and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, energy and engineering and digital technology,” the program’s website says.

In order to apply for the program, you must meet the following criteria:

Student must attend a BCS school

Student must be high school senior

Student must have 2.0 GPA or higher

Student must complete the Promise Apprenticeship Application Packet

The application must contain a current resume, two recommendation forms and an essay with a minimum of 250 words and a maximum of 500

Students can fill out the application online by clicking here.

Students can also print a copy of the application and complete it by hand and turn it in at the DYS office located at 1608 7th Avenue N.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 23rd.

