Birmingham to launch 2020 Promise Apprenticeship Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is partnering with local talent to offer Birmingham County School students a chance to be apart of the 2020 Promise Apprenticeship Program.
“The Birmingham Promise Apprenticeship Program aims to help students develop high-demand skills through paid work experience in four industries: finance and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, energy and engineering and digital technology,” the program’s website says.
In order to apply for the program, you must meet the following criteria:
- Student must attend a BCS school
- Student must be high school senior
- Student must have 2.0 GPA or higher
- Student must complete the Promise Apprenticeship Application Packet
- The application must contain a current resume, two recommendation forms and an essay with a minimum of 250 words and a maximum of 500
Students can fill out the application online by clicking here.
Students can also print a copy of the application and complete it by hand and turn it in at the DYS office located at 1608 7th Avenue N.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 23rd.