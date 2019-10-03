Birmingham to hold public hearing considering ‘Smoke-Free Health District’ near hospitals, health facilities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 15 to discuss the possibility of establishing a ” Smoke-Free Health District.”

The proposal would ban smoking in the areas surrounding UAB Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, Jefferson County Board of Health, Southern Research and the Birmingham VA Medical Center.

A map of the district is shown above.

