Birmingham to hold public hearing considering ‘Smoke-Free Health District’ near hospitals, health facilities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 15 to discuss the possibility of establishing a ” Smoke-Free Health District.”

The Birmingham City Council will hold a public hearing on October 15th to consider a Smoke-Free Health District that…

Posted by Birmingham City Council on Thursday, October 3, 2019

The proposal would ban smoking in the areas surrounding UAB Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, Jefferson County Board of Health, Southern Research and the Birmingham VA Medical Center.

A map of the district is shown above.

To learn more about the proposed ordinance, click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events