BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several school districts across central Alabama are out for spring break this week, and parents may be wondering how to make the most of family time together.

Some may choose to hit the road for a destination vacation, but if you’re planning for a staycation here in town Birmingham has several options for you.

McWane Science Center

You can go weatherproof, exploring the McWane Science Center. Vice President of Development and Marketing Miranda Springer told CBS 42 they aren’t just built for field trips, they’re a memory maker for families.

Springer says there’s something for everyone to explore, from the World of Water with sharks and sting rays, to dinosaurs, and their Itty-Bitty Magic City. This all allows kids to discover in a hands-on way.

Springer says families aren’t just having fun exploring science, technology, engineering, and math.

“And you have a lot of fun here, but it’s also a wonderful place where kids can learn, parents can learn- sometimes you don’t even realize you’re learning, but you do have an opportunity to engage with your kids and help them discover so many wonderful things about science,” Springer said.

She said they’ll be offering special activities for brain week and their IMAX theater will be showing Dungeons and Dragons throughout spring break.

For Birmingham residents, McWane Science Center has partnered with the city to offer you a special coupon. For one adult ticket you can get two kids in for free. You just have to show the mayor’s office your ID and proof of residency.

The science center is open Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Birmingham Zoo

You can also take an outdoor adventure through the Birmingham Zoo. During spring break, Vice President of Financial Development Leigh Laser Collins poses the question “What isn’t going on at the Birmingham Zoo?”

“We’ve got the train, we’ve got the protected carousel, ambassador animals who are greeting guests all across the zoo,” said Collins.

And a couple of new attractions are open just in time for spring break, like the new Barbara Ingalls Shook Foundation Primate Trek for the zoo’s De Brazzas monkeys.

“This new habitat gives them the opportunity to come out and have a fully open-air habitat,” said Danielle Williams, Zoological Manager for Primates in South America. “It gives them a completely different view of our guests of the zoo of all the things happening around them.”

Across the way you’ll find their new black rhino exhibit, starring 5-year-old, Moyo. Trails of Africa Zoological Manager Annie Kasper said he weighs a whopping 2,500 pounds.

“It’s really nice weather so he’ll be out here most day enjoying the sunshine and excited to greet some guests,” Kasper said.

Here, Kasper said you’ll find Moyo thriving, eating all kinds of vegetation, but in the wild his species is endangered.

“Having Moyo here as an ambassador of his species in the wild is really cool and really important so teaching people about conservation of black rhinos is awesome to have that opportunity,” said Kasper.

Overall, Collins told CBS 42 an outing to the Birmingham Zoo is not only fun but educational.

“We’re showing people how they can live in harmony with animals who actually reside in our area and what they can do to make a better planet for ourselves and for animals everywhere,” Collins said.

The zoo is usually closed on Monday’s and Tuesdays, but for spring break they will be open all week long from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Collins said the zoo’s extended spring break week all leads up to their “Easter Eggs-perience” coming up this Saturday April 1. There will be egg hunt fun for kids and adults.

UAB Recreation Kid’s Camp

If you’re a parent that needs childcare over the break, UAB is hosting a recreation camp to help keep your kids active and engaged.

From today until Friday kids attending can take part in a lot fun activities like climbing a rock wall, swimming in the pool, doing arts and crafts and playing interactive games with camp counselors.

“I think we offer one of the more unique experiences in our area, especially with the offerings that we have with our rock wall, with our pool,” said Caleb Maas, UAB Recreation Coordinator of Competitive Sports. “All of our councilors are student staff, so they’re full of energy and life and really excited to play with those kids. So, I think we have a unique opportunity especially being in the downtown area to provide to the UAB community as well as the Birmingham community as a whole.”

This camp will take place at the UAB Recreation Center from 9am to 4pm Monday through Friday this week. It’s $40 for UAB affiliates and $50 for non UAB affiliates. Campers need to bring their own lunch. To learn more about registration you can click here.

For a registration form, click here.

UAB will also offer recreation camps throughout the summer.