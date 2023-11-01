BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a trustee meeting Wednesday involving Birmingham-Southern College leaders, Senator Jabo Waggoner tells CBS 42 the school could get the money it needs to remain open for the remainder of the fall semester.

Sen. Waggoner said the college discussed seeking financial help from the city of Birmingham to stay afloat. Alabama House Rep. Juandalynn Givan also confirmed that possibility.

“It’s my understanding that they’re going to be trying to lean more on the city of Birmingham for possibly a loan of some sort or try to reach an agreement on some funding structure,” Rep. Givan said.

CBS 42 cannot confirm the details of Wednesday’s trustee meeting, but Rep. Givan said she is hoping the city does get involved to save what she considers a community treasure.

“Birmingham-Southern cannot afford to close,” Rep. Givan said. “The city of Birmingham is going to have to bite the bullet, and this is do or die.”

Damian Mitchell is just one of several former BSC students speaking out following the news that the college was denied a state loan to help keep its doors open.

“Birmingham needs Birmingham Southern. There’s an impact that this school has at every single level, and I think the city understands that and they’re pushing the politicians like wake up,” Mitchell said.

Now that BSC is left finding financial alternatives to stay afloat, Mitchell says he and many other former students are hoping their voices will make a greater impact.

“It’s disheartening because it’s something that we can’t control. The administration that’s there they had no say so in a lot of these things but now they’re trying everything that they possibly can continue to keep these doors open,” Mitchell said.