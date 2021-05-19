Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to host job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will host a job fair to fill more than 60 available positions.

The event will take place on May 25 from 9-11:30 a.m. in the airport’s event room on the upper level of the terminal. No advance registration is required, and parking will be validated for attendees who park in the hourly parking “Yellow Section C “of the third level parking deck.

The available positions with airport employers include customer service, maintenance, shops and restaurants and other entities such as rental car operators and jobs with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

According to the Birmingham Airport Authority, the airport has averaged about 5,070 passengers per day since April 2021, which is a large increase from an average of about 430 a day in April 2020.

Participants are encouraged to wear business attire and bring copies of their resumes as many employers will be looking to interview and hire on the spot.

If you’d like to find out more information, click here.