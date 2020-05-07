Birmingham Selected to Host 2025 World Police & Fire Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Birmingham is selected to host the 2025 World Police and Fire Games.

Its all a part of a team effort from the Birmingham Convention Bureau, City of Birmingham, and Jefferson County.

First responders will be putting their skills to the test weight lifting, jumping rope, and running to see who is the fiercest competitor.

“This is an event that is desired by tourism destinations all over the world and it proves that we are first tier in sports destination and it also proves that it shows the value of travel and tourism is to Birmingham and Jefferson County.” said John Oros, Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau

For first responders they say its their opportunity to showcase their public service as well as have fun.”

“Just being able to interact with our brothers and sisters from across the world that will be coming and being able to interchange and enjoy a friendly competition you know both police and fire our competitive by nature our just like the city of Birmingham is.” said Sebastian Carillo, Battalion Chief & PIO Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service

Birmingham POLICE CHIEF Patrick Smith : “What it means for this city is growth it shows future development. It shows that the City of Birmingham is ready to take on the next challenge this is an opportunity to showcase our law enforcement in the entire region.” said Birmingham Police Chief, Patrick Smith

World Police and Fire games officials say its the city’s venues, infrastructure, and attractions that helped them select Birmingham as a host.

First responders will compete in about 1600 medal events. Games catered to their professions including ultimate firefighter and toughest competitor alive .

“Celebrate our first responders, but for our city to host the World Police and Fire Games is a big deal and as will be the host city for 2025 let’s make this work for our First Responders but let’s also making this work for our city and community.” said Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin.

The games will be free of charge and will be held June 27th through July 6th 2025.

“They are fighting for us on the front line every single day both here locally and in every single country across the world and we are very excited to welcome them to the city of Birmingham in 2025.” said Hunter Williams, Birmingham City Council

City leaders say they will begin preparations for the athletic events soon with the formation of a host committee.”